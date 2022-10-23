English
Israel, Lebanon to sign maritime border deal Thursday

US envoy for energy affairs Amos Hochstein greets reporters at Rafik Hariri International Airport in Beirut, Lebanon, on September 9, 2022.
AP /Hussein MallaUS envoy for energy affairs Amos Hochstein greets reporters at Rafik Hariri International Airport in Beirut, Lebanon, on September 9, 2022.

Israel hoped for a ceremony with Israeli and Lebanese officials

U.S. special envoy for energy Amos Hochstein told CBS public affairs program "Face the Nation" on Sunday that Lebanon and Israel will sign their new maritime border agreement on Thursday.

Hochstein said he would attend the ceremony featuring indirect signatures by both parties.

Israel had hoped for a ceremony with Israeli and Lebanese officials sitting in the same room, but this will not take place.

Hours earlier, the Supreme Court dismissed all four petitions against the deal, paving the way for its approval by the cabinet later this week.

This is a developing story

