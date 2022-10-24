Israel's Herzog departing to U.S. for visit with Biden

Israeli president also scheduled to meet with Jewish leaders, administration officials and members of Congress

Israel's President Isaac Herzog will depart for the United States on Monday night for an official visit at the invitation of U.S. President Joe Biden.

The two leaders will meet at the White House in Washington and Herzog is also scheduled to meet with American Jewish leaders as well as top administration officials and members of Congress.

It will be Herzog's first political visit to the U.S. capital since taking office.

Biden invited Herzog to Washington during his own Middle East trip last July, in which the U.S. president received Israel’s Presidential Medal of Honor from his Israeli counterpart in Jerusalem.

“I am departing tonight to the United States for an official visit at the invitation of my friend, President Joe Biden, whom I was delighted to host during his visit to Israel a few months ago. The United States is Israel’s greatest ally, and our strategic partnership is both enduring and unshakable," Herzog said prior to his departure.

Herzog's itinerary includes meetings with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

He will also participate in an event at the Atlantic Council marking two years since the Abraham Accords that normalized relations between Israel and four Arab Muslim countries. Joining Herzog at the event will be former U.S. ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro.

Herzog is expected back in Israel this Thursday.