Lapid: Israel will be 'important gas supplier for Europe'

Prime minister confirms that Israel will sign the agreement on its maritime border with Lebanon on Thursday

Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Monday that the Jewish state will become "an important gas supplier for Europe in the near future," during a meeting in Tel Aviv with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Lapid confirmed that Israel will sign on Thursday the agreement on its maritime border with Lebanon negotiated under the aegis of the United States, which "will pave the way for the exploitation of gas fields in the eastern Mediterranean."

“We must work together to find solutions for green and renewable energy in the medium and long term,” the Israeli leader stressed.

Press reports reported a possible signing on Thursday in Naqoura, a town in southern Lebanon bordering Israel where the United Nations Interim Force (UNIFIL) is based.

While confirming the Thursday date, he did not specify the terms of signing the text.

After intense indirect negotiations brokered by the U.S., Israel and Lebanon announced earlier this month that they had reached an agreement to delimit the maritime border between the two neighbors, officially in a state of war, and to remove the obstacles to the exploitation of gas fields.

Last June, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visited Israel to promote a deal to export natural gas through Egypt to reduce its dependence on fossil fuel imports from Russia, following the war in Ukraine.