Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Tuesday met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington.

"The relations between Israel and the United States are as strong as ever," Herzog said, thanking the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden for its support.

Herzog specifically thanked Blinken for the U.S. mediating a maritime border agreement between Israel and Lebanon, which will be signed on Thursday.

"Your visit is a powerful symbol of the enduring partnership between the United States and Israel," Blinken said.

Blinken touted the "extraordinary" maritime border deal, saying that it would bring economic benefits to both Israel and Lebanon, but also provide a platform for "peace and stability."

The top U.S. diplomat also indicated that the Biden administration wants to "deepen and expand" the Abraham Accords that normalized relations between Israel and four Arab Muslim countries.

On a busy first day in the nation's capital, Herzog met with Amos Hochstein before the U.S. energy envoy departs for Beirut for Thursday's indirect signing between Israel and Lebanon of the U.S.-brokered maritime border agreement.

The signing ceremony is set to take place at UNIFIL headquarters in southern Lebanon.

Herzog also met with American Jewish leaders — including Mark Wilf, chairman of the Board of Governors of The Jewish Agency for Israel; and Eric Goldstein, CEO at UJA-Federation of New York.

A meeting at the White House with Biden is set for Wednesday. Israel hosted Biden in July during his Mideast swing, presenting the U.S. leader with Israel's Presidential Medal of Honor at Herzog's official residence in Jerusalem.

On Tuesday, Herzog's office said that he would be presenting Israeli evidence of the use of Iranian drones by Russia during its military assault of Ukraine. The visual evidence of Iranian drones in Ukraine will be shown to administration officials and congressional leaders from both parties.

Herzog mentioned this in front of the cameras during introductory remarks with Blinken, saying that Iran was targeting civilians in Ukraine.

The Israeli leader will also participate in a discussion on the Abraham Accords while in Washington before returning to Israel on Thursday.