Herzog meets Pelosi on Capitol Hill, stressing that Israel-U.S. ties transcend politics as elections approach

Israel's President Isaac Herzog on Tuesday was invited to address a joint session of the U.S. Congress as the Jewish state prepares to celebrate its 75th anniversary next year.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer sent the invitation letter to Herzog, who is in the midst of a diplomatic visit to Washington - his first since taking office.

Herzog is scheduled to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House on Wednesday.

The letter highlights that next year marks the 75th anniversary of the modern state of Israel, with Pelosi and Schumer expressing hope that Congress will be able to hear from the Israeli president as the “historic and joyous milestone” approaches.

“It is in celebration of this great anniversary for the State of Israel and in recognition of the deep partnership between our nations that, on behalf of the bipartisan, bicameral Leadership of the Congress, we invite you to address a Joint Meeting of Congress,” they wrote.

A meeting between Herzog and Pelosi took place Tuesday on Capitol Hill, with the Israeli leader emphasizing that the bond between the two countries transcends politics, in reference to upcoming parliamentary elections in Israel on November 1 and the U.S. midterm elections on November 8.

“I’m here in order to reaffirm that the close and deep friendship between us will continue, whatever the results of the elections in Israel or in the United States. Our bond is strong and unconditional,” Herzog said.

Herzog also met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday, as well as American Jewish leaders.

In addition, the Israeli leader participated in a discussion on the Abraham Accords at The Atlantic Council with former U.S. ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro.