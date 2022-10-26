UAE warns Israel's Netanyahu against far-right government

The report says that Netanyahu 'listened to (the) concerns but didn't respond'

The United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister reportedly told Israel's Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu that he is concerned about the possibility of far-right lawmakers being included in the next Israeli government, should Netanyahu win the November 1 elections.

According to Axios, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed met with Netanyahu during the former's visit to Israel last month, with the two speaking for over two hours.

An official confirmed the Axios report with Israeli news outlets.

Sources briefed on the meeting told the website that the Emirati foreign minister told Netanyahu he was concerned about politicians with extremist views. One of the sources said it "appeared" that he was referring to the leader of the Jewish Power faction Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Flash90 Itamar Ben Gvir (R) speaks with Betzalel Smotrich in Bat Yam, Israel.

The report continued that Netanyahu "listened to (the) concerns but didn't respond."

Both sides declined to comment on the meeting when asked by Axios.

“This is not the first Israel has heard from abroad on this and will not be the last," said Owen Alterman, i24NEWS correspondent. "That said, the UAE has invested so much in its ties with Israel that one would think an issue like this would not derail the relationship.”

Ben-Gvir and his faction are part of the Religious Zionist party, which is expected to win 13-14 parliamentary seats in the elections, making them the third-largest party in Israel.

Both Smotrich and Ben-Gvir have a history of making problematic comments regarding Arab citizens of Israel. Ben-Gvir was investigated in December 2021 after a video surfaced of him brandishing his weapon during a parking dispute with Arab security guards. Last month, Smotrich called to outlaw Arab political parties in Israel.

The UAE is not the only country to warn Netanyahu against the far-right lawmakers, as U.S. Senator Robert Menendez reportedly told Netanyahu last month that the inclusion of Ben-Gvir in a future government would harm U.S.-Israel ties.