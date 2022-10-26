Israel's Herzog meets with U.S. President Biden, will discuss Iran

The visit comes amid tension over the future of Iran's nuclear activities

Israel's President Isaac Herzog met with U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday to discuss tensions in the Middle East and Ukraine shortly before elections in both countries.

Before the meeting, Biden thanked Herzog for the hospitality showed while he was in Israel and that he was "very proud" of the Israeli medal that he received during his visit. He also called the Israel-Lebanon maritime border that is expected to be signed tomorrow "historic," saying that it "took real guts."

Biden said that hoped that Herzog and himself would discuss the "bedrock values" that they "both share."

Kobi Gideon / GPO Israel's President Isaac Herzog (L) meets with U.S. President Joe Biden, October 26, 2022, in Washington D.C., United States.

Herzog said that the invitation was an "expression of true friendship" and thanked Biden for visiting Israel over the summer. He continued, denouncing Iran for providing weapons to Russia that are "killing innocent people in Ukraine."

The visit comes amid tension over the future of Iran's nuclear activities, with the Biden administration trying to salvage a deal that would reinstate international control over the civilian program in exchange for sanctions relief. Israel opposes the push.

On Tuesday, Herzog met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and announced he was sharing intelligence to prove that Iran has been supplying military drones to Russian forces in Ukraine.

"We will also be discussing the integration and inclusion of Israel in the Middle East," Herzog continued. "As we see more and more nations coming on board and cooperating with Israel in so many fields."

Herzog then talked about the elections taking place in both Israel and the U.S., saying "Our friendship transcends all political differences."

"I hope that together we can continue to work towards the wellbeing of the State of Israel, the United States, and the world at large."