Israel's Defense Minister Gantz heads to Turkey for defense ties

Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz took off for Ankara on Wednesday for a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar.

This is the first time in over a decade that there has been an official meeting between the two countries' defense ministers, according to a statement from the Defense Ministry office.

On Thursday, Gantz will visit the Atatürk Mausoleum in Ankara, lay a wreath and sign the visitor's book. Following that, he will be received at an official reception at the Defense Ministry by Akar.

The statement continued that Gantz would have a "personal meeting" with Akar and later a general meeting with members of each country's delegations.

Gantz and Akar will hold a joint statement before Gantz returns to Israel Thursday evening.

The Israeli delegation also includes the director-general of the Defense Ministry, Amir Eshel, the Military Secretary to the Defense Minister Yaki Dolf, and the Middle East and North Africa Commandant in the Security-Political Division of the Defense Ministry.

In August, Turkey and Israel announced a decision to return their ambassadors, thus restoring full diplomatic relations four years after the two countries expelled ambassadors.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said shortly after the decision was announced that this does not mean that it would abandon support for the Palestinians. Çavuşoğlu stated that the decision meant that Ankara could lobby for Palestinian interests in Gaza, the West Bank and Jerusalem.