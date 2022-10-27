Analysis: An evening in Jerusalem to celebrate Albania

'We remember what Albanians did for us, how they saved Jewish people, how they helped Jewish people'

It's a common pattern in diplomacy, maybe the common pattern in diplomacy: Find something two countries have in common - even a historical memory - and make that a rhetorical and emotional engine for propelling a relationship forward.

And so it was for Israel and Albania this week, as Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama visited Jerusalem. Rama had the usual gamut of meetings, with Israel's president, prime minister, and others. And then he capped the visit with a gala dinner Monday evening, where Israelis and Albanians found a common cause for celebration: Albania's record in saving Jews during the Holocaust.

AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama pauses before speaking as he addresses a media conference at EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium.

It's an inspiring story, indeed. Unusual to Europe, Albania had a larger Jewish population at the end of World War II than at the war's beginning. The society committed itself to saving all of Albania's Jews. A record of heroism and sacrifice touted - rightly - in any discussion of Albanian-Israeli ties.

"For me, it's a great honor," said event sponsor Alexander Machkevitch, an Israeli-Kazakh philanthropist and a personal friend of Rama. "We remember what Albanians did for us, how they saved Jewish people, how they helped Jewish people. It’s a great opportunity to develop relations between Albania and Israel. They are our friends and our brothers."

In addition to politicians, diplomats, and journalists, also present at Monday night’s event were descendants of Albanians who saved Jews. And descendants of Jews saved by those Albanians.

Sitting together at the dinner were Israeli Ron Mandil and Albanian Fatmir Veseli. Veseli’s family had saved Mandil’s father. The two families have maintained contact, and, Mandil says, their story was the subject of a documentary by Israel's public broadcaster.

"This story about the connection between my family and the Veseli family is a great story," Mandil said. "It's about courage, about friendship."

Owen Alterman / i24NEWS Ron Mandil (R) and Fatmir Veseli hold a set of pictures of their families together in Albania. Veseli’s family saved Mandil’s father during the Holocaust, Jerusalem.

In recent months, that older bond between Albania and Israel - on Holocaust memory - has been joined by a newer one: confrontation with Iran.

In July, Albania was hit by cyberattacks attributed to Iran. Once the Iranian link was established last month, Tirana won praise in Israel and elsewhere for its response: evicting Iranian diplomats and refusing to change its policy toward Iranian opposition group Mojahedin e-Khalq.

Israelis often voice frustration at European governments' unwillingness to confront the Islamic Republic whereas Albania's steadfastness - as many Israelis see it - wins admirers in Jerusalem.

The welcome given to Rama is also yet another reminder of an overlooked element in Israel's foreign policy: That warm, open ties with the Muslim world predated the Abraham Accords. Long before the ceremony with Emiratis and Bahrainis on the White House lawn, came many decades-long diplomatic relationships from the Balkans through the Caucasus and Central Asia and into parts of West Africa as well.

These days, the Abraham Accords take center stage, along with progeny such as the Negev Forum. But Israelis must not forget its relationships with other friendly Muslim-majority countries. Albania is an excellent example.