Ukraine's Zelensky sees 'positive trend' in Israel ties

'We need Israel’s help and political leadership, and, as I said, it has started in recent days,' says Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday said he sees a "positive trend" in Kyiv's relations with Israel after the two countries shared intelligence about Russia's purported use of hundreds of Iranian drones in its war against its neighbor.

"So we are at the beginning of cooperation; this is a positive trend in relations with Israel," Zelensky told reporters in Kyiv, adding that "after a long pause, I see us moving forward" and that he was "satisfied with the past few days."

“We need Israel’s help and political leadership, and, as I said, it has started in recent days."

Zelensky's comments come two days after he criticized Israel's neutrality in the Ukraine war, saying the decision by Israeli leaders not to support Kyiv had encouraged Russia's military partnership with Iran.

But on Wednesday, during a joint press conference with his counterpart from Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embalo, Zelensky stated that Ukraine and Israel were now sharing critical information.

"The intelligence data, which is now being discussed, once again confirms what our intelligence was aware of - around 400 Iranian drones have already been used against the civilian population of Ukraine, 60-70 percent of them have been shot down."

On Wednesday, U.S. President Joe Biden and Israel's President Isaac Herzog discussed the growing threat to Ukraine from Russia's Iranian-supplied war drones.

Herzog told reporters at the White House after his talks that the two discussed the issue of Tehran's drone sales to Russia.

The weapons are "killing innocent Ukrainian citizens," Herzog said.