The two countries do not have diplomatic relations and are officially at war

Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Thursday claimed Lebanon de-facto "recognizes" the Jewish state, due to a sea border deal the two states are set to sign imminently.

"This is a political achievement - it is not every day that an enemy state recognizes the State of Israel, in a written agreement, in front of the entire international community," Lapid said, hours ahead of the expected signing by the two parties of separate copies of the deal in Lebanon.

I24NEWS reporter Pierre Klochendler, on the other hand, notes that this isn't a "real" recognition.

"It's more a commercial agreement than a political or security agreement as Yair Lapid would like to say or has said," said Klochendler.

"And one telling thing is that the Presidential Office in Lebanon said that they received the 'American message.' They didn't say they received the Israeli-Lebanese agreement. So for Lebanon, there is absolutely no recognition of Israel. There is maybe a de facto recognition because, in the agreement itself, Israel is mentioned."

"But publicly, the Lebanese Presidency is talking about an 'American message,' and that is very telling about the state of relations - or non-relations - between Israel and Lebanon," Klochendler continued. "This is a deal that has been negotiated indirectly."

Israel's government on Thursday gave its final approval of the deal, which sparked debates among Israeli politicians with some suggesting it should have been voted on by the parliament or required a referendum.

Earlier on Wednesday, London-listed Energean announced that gas production has started at Karish, an offshore field at the center of a maritime border deal between Israel and Lebanon. While the U.S.-mediated agreement places Karish within Israel's bounds, Beirut receives full rights to operate and explore the so-called Qana or Sidon reservoir nearby.