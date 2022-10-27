LIVEBLOG: Israel signs historic maritime border deal with Lebanon

Terms of the agreement

The agreement is to be signed on Thursday afternoon at the headquarters of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), in the Lebanese border town of Naqoura, in the presence of the American mediator Amos Hochstein and the special coordinator of the UN in Lebanon Joanna Wronecka.

"The maritime border agreement will take the form of two exchanges of letters, one between Lebanon and the United States and the other between Israel and the United States," the secretary-general's spokesperson explained. of the UN, Stephane Dujarric.

Lebanon refuses that its delegation finds itself in the same room as that of Israel and that they sign the same text, the two neighboring countries being officially in a state of war.

The Lebanese delegation will have the sole mission of "delivering the letter in the presence of Amos Hochstein and the UN representative, and will not meet in any way with the Israeli delegation," underlined the spokesman for the Lebanese presidency Rafic Chelala.

DALATI AND NOHRA / AFP Lebanese President Michel Aoun giving a televised address in Baabda, east of the capital Beirut, Lebanon.

Michel Aoun signs maritime border agreement with Israel

Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Thursday morning signed the final agreement on the delimitation of the maritime border with Israel at Baabda Palace in Beirut. The document was finalized two weeks ago after a mediation of several weeks led by the American envoy Amos Hochstein, who also signed the deal.

Earlier on Wednesday, London-listed Energean announced that gas production has started at Karish, an offshore field at the center of the agreement. While the deal places Karish within Israel's bounds, Beirut receives full rights to operate and explore the so-called Qana or Sidon reservoir nearby.