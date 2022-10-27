LIVEBLOG: Israel signs historic maritime border deal with Lebanon
The agreement is set to be signed on Thursday afternoon in the Lebanese city of Naqoura
Lebanon and Israel - two neighboring countries officially in a state of war - on Thursday sign a historic agreement delimiting their maritime border. The deal comes after months of arduous negotiations mediated by the United States, and will ensure the distribution of offshore gas fields in the eastern Mediterranean.
October 27, 2022
Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid signs maritime border deal with Lebanon
Israeli government approves border deal with Lebanon
The Israeli government approved the border agreement with Lebanon on Thursday at a special meeting of the Council of Ministers, Prime Minister Yair Lapid's office announced.
"The government of Israel has just approved the maritime border agreement between Israel and Lebanon," Lapid's office said in a statement to the press.
Border deal is Lebanon's 'recognition' of Israel - PM Lapid
The border agreement between Lebanon and Israel, two neighbors that don't have diplomatic relations, is a "recognition" of the Jewish state by Beirut, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said Thursday.
"This is a political achievement, it's not every day that an enemy state recognizes the State of Israel in a written agreement in front of the entire international community," Lapid said at the start of a special cabinet meeting which must officially ratify the agreement.
The deal comes as Lebanon seeks to extract itself from what the World Bank calls one of the worst economic crises in modern world history, and as Lapid seeks to lock in a major achievement days ahead of a general election on November 1.
Terms of the agreement
The agreement is to be signed on Thursday afternoon at the headquarters of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), in the Lebanese border town of Naqoura, in the presence of the American mediator Amos Hochstein and the special coordinator of the UN in Lebanon Joanna Wronecka.
"The maritime border agreement will take the form of two exchanges of letters, one between Lebanon and the United States and the other between Israel and the United States," the secretary-general's spokesperson explained. of the UN, Stephane Dujarric.
Lebanon refuses that its delegation finds itself in the same room as that of Israel and that they sign the same text, the two neighboring countries being officially in a state of war.
The Lebanese delegation will have the sole mission of "delivering the letter in the presence of Amos Hochstein and the UN representative, and will not meet in any way with the Israeli delegation," underlined the spokesman for the Lebanese presidency Rafic Chelala.
Michel Aoun signs maritime border agreement with Israel
Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Thursday morning signed the final agreement on the delimitation of the maritime border with Israel at Baabda Palace in Beirut. The document was finalized two weeks ago after a mediation of several weeks led by the American envoy Amos Hochstein, who also signed the deal.
Earlier on Wednesday, London-listed Energean announced that gas production has started at Karish, an offshore field at the center of the agreement. While the deal places Karish within Israel's bounds, Beirut receives full rights to operate and explore the so-called Qana or Sidon reservoir nearby.