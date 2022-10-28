UN commission to probe charges of ‘apartheid’ against Israel

'Israel has no intention of ending this occupation... we fear that the conflict will continue interminably'

The United Nations Commission of Inquiry (COI) into rights abuses in Israel and the Palestinian territories on Thursday said it will investigate apartheid charges against the Jewish state.

Set up by the Human Rights Council following the 11-day battle between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas group in May 2021, the ongoing UN commission released its second report last week, accusing Israel of violating international law and calling on the UN Security Council to end the Israeli “permanent occupation.”

At the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, the COI presented its latest report.

Its three members confirmed that future reports would look into apartheid by Israel, saying the probe had so far focused on the “root causes” of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict – which they attributed to Israel’s presence in the West Bank.

In their 28-page report, the COI accused Israel of violating international law by making its control over the West Bank permanent as well as annexing Palestinian- and Syrian-claimed land.

Commission Chair and former UN human rights chief Navi Pillay called apartheid “a manifestation of the occupation.”

“Israel has no intention of ending this occupation, and so, if left unaddressed by the international community, we fear that the conflict will continue interminably,” she urged.

In response, Israel’s envoy to the UN Gilad Erdan condemned the report, calling Pillay, her team, and their report "antisemitic."

“[The commissioners] were chosen precisely because they abhor the Jewish state,” Erdan said.

Israel refuses to cooperate with the commission and will not grant entry into the state or access to Palestinian-controlled areas in the West Bank or Gaza. It rejected last week’s report, with Prime Minister Yair Lapid calling it “biased” and “inciteful.”

The United States also denounced the Thursday report, accusing the commission of “unfairly singling out Israel.”