Biden drafts letter guaranteeing Israel's rights in maritime deal

U.S. President Joe Biden drafted a letter to Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid guaranteeing America's commitment to fully implementing the new maritime border agreement with Lebanon as well as Israel's economic and security rights contained in the agreement, a senior U.S. official said Saturday night.

Israel and the United States agreed upon the letter's contents on Friday, and Biden is expected to sign it early next week, the official said.

In the letter, Biden emphasizes the U.S. commitment to support Israel's ability to defend itself, including its gas infrastructure and ships in the Mediterranean.

The U.S. also recognizes the buoy line that extends 3 miles into the sea from Rosh Hanikra as the status quo line and opposes any attempt to change the line without Israel's consent.

Washington pledges in the letter to support Israel's partial economic rights to the Qana gas field, which, according to the agreement, is owned by Lebanon, and stresses that it will prevent Hezbollah from receiving revenue from the field.

In addition, Biden agrees to stand with Israel against any attempt to violate the maritime agreement.

The American president has praised Lapid's role in reaching the agreement, calling it "heroic."

The final text of the letter is not expected to be released, according to an Israeli official.

Israel and Lebanon are technically still at war, and the agreement does not address the land border.