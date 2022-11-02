Lebanon says maritime deal will be secure under Netanyahu

Netanyahu threatened to tear up the agreement during his election campaign

Lebanon's caretaker prime minister Najib Mikati on Wednesday said that U.S. guarantees would protect a maritime border deal with Israel in the event that hawkish Benjamin Netanyahu becomes the next Israeli head of government, an outcome that seems overwhelmingly likely after a partial vote count.

The deal with Lebanon, Israel's northern neighbor with which it remains technically at war, was signed one week before Israel's elections by Netanyahu's political rival Yair Lapid, who appears to have been defeated by Netanyahu in Tuesday's general election.

During his election campaign, Netanyahu threatened to tear up the agreement, which came after years of indirect U.S.-brokered talks, and even compared it to the Oslo Accords.

The United States helped the two countries broker the agreement to demarcate their maritime border that would open up lucrative gas fields for both.

Overall, the agreement is popular with the Israeli public, which views it as a pragmatic move, and Israel's security establishment has backed the agreement, saying it staves off a war with the Iranian-backed terror group Hezbollah.