Report: U.S. officials say gov't 'unlikely' to work with Israel's far-right

U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration is "unlikely to engage" with far-right Israeli politician Itamar Ben-Gvir, a report on the Axios news site detailed Wednesday.

Axios's report, which cited two unnamed U.S. officials, came as Israel is completing counting the ballots from Tuesday's election. The results as of Wednesday night predicted the Religious Zionism party, where Ben-Gvir is second-in-command, winning 14 seats.

Former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's bloc, which contains the Religious Zionism party, is expected to be able to form a coalition, with the current results having the bloc gaining 65 seats out of 120.

Ben-Gvir is likely to be a senior minister in a Netanyahu-led government. Before the elections, Netanyahu said he "won't rule out" the far-right politician assuming the public security portfolio, which Ben-Gvir has said he wants.

The U.S. officials told Axios that the Biden administration is "mainly concerned" about Ben-Gvir and his party's "racist rhetoric."

"There is no formal policy decision about Ben-Gvir yet," the report continues, "but the administration’s thinking in recent weeks was that they wouldn't work with him."

In response to an i24NEWS request for comment on the report, the U.S. State Department referred to a tweet by the country's ambassador to Israel, Tom Nides: "I am pleased to see such strong voter turnout for the Knesset election."

"It is too early to speculate on the exact composition of the next governing coalition until all the votes are counted. I look forward to continuing to work with the Israeli government on our shared interests and values."