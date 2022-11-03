UK rules out Israel embassy move to Jerusalem

Former UK leader Truss reportedly told Israel's Lapid she was considering the embassy switch

Britain's new government on Thursday dismissed a suggestion from former prime minister Liz Truss that the UK embassy in Israel could be moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

"There are no plans to move the British embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv," a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told reporters, after Truss announced a review during her short-lived tenure.

Both Israel and the Palestinians claim Jerusalem as their capital. Israel captured east Jerusalem from Jordan in 1967 and annexed it in a move never recognized by the international community.

Britain, like many countries, has held its Israel embassy in Tel Aviv, but Truss reportedly told Israel’s former premier Yair Lapid in September that she was considering moving her country's embassy to Jerusalem.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1572710962016276480 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In response, Arab states urged Truss to refrain from her stated intention of moving the embassy, and the Palestinian Authority blasted the possibility of the move as “a blatant violation of international law.”

Truss had pledged she would make the move in a letter to the Conservative Friends of Israel during the race to become the next British premier. At the time, she said she understood the “importance and sensitivity” of the location.

It would have followed the footsteps of former US president Donald Trump, who made the controversial move to relocate the United States embassy in Israel to Jerusalem in 2017, with countries such as Honduras and Guatemala following suit.