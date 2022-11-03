Netanyahu’s return to power poses ‘new challenge’ to Israel, U.S.

'In terms of tone, Netanyahu’s crusade against Iran will yet again be apparent'

An adviser to Iran's Revolutionary Guards' chief commander said on Wednesday that a return of Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu to power would create a new challenge for the United States and Israel.

"Netanyahu's return to power will weaken the democratic government in America and will be the beginning of a new challenge for both Israel and Washington," Hossein Taeb said, the semi-official ILNA news agency reported.

The final results of Israel’s fifth election in less than four years on Thursday confirmed the comeback win for Netanyahu, who will head a right-wing government boosted by ultranationalist and religious parties.

Tuesday’s ballot saw out the centrist Yair Lapid, as well as his rare alliance of conservatives, liberals, and Arab politicians which – for over 18 months in power – made diplomatic inroads with Turkey and Lebanon while continuing an aggressive approach toward Iran.

But while Israel’s policy regarding Iran never faltered, the tone of the Jewish state’s approach may return to a more familiar one, predicted Neri Zilber, an adviser to the Israel Policy Forum.

“The one rare continuity between Lapid and Netanyahu will be Israel’s policy on Iran,” Zilber told i24NEWS.

“But in terms of tone, Netanyahu’s crusade against Iran will yet again be apparent,” he said, adding: “He’ll want to show the Israeli public that under his power, things are much better in regards to the Iran issue and wider security affairs, rather than under what he has called a ‘soft, left-wing government’.”

Israel’s Foreign Ministry declined to respond to an i24NEWS inquiry on the matter.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1588219001611509760 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Meanwhile, the continuation of increasingly positive relations between Israel and the United States remains to be seen.

Last month, U.S. Senator Robert Menendez – who chairs the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations – reportedly warned Netanyahu that the inclusion of far-right lawmakers in his government would harm ties between the countries.

In an interview with i24NEWS, Netanyahu said Lapid "doesn't know how to say no" to Washington and vowed to "say no" to U.S. President Joe Biden if it were in the Jewish state's interest.

In the big picture, “military strategy-wise, there will be a good relationship between Netanyahu and Biden,” Zilber said.

“But what Netanyahu does on every other issue may adversely affect the US-Israel relationship. It remains to be seen what Netanyahu actually does and how much Biden wants to push back.”