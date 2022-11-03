'Ukraine and Israel share common values & challenges that now require effective cooperation'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday sent his congratulations to Benjamin Netanyahu on the Likud leader's decisive victory in Israel's general election.

"It’s always important to see real democracy in action," Zelensky tweeted. "Ukraine and Israel share common values & challenges that now require effective cooperation."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1588250225574957056 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban congratulated Netanyahu on the victory in the Israeli general election. “What a great victory for Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel! Hard times require strong leaders. Welcome back!” Orban tweeted.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1588192722694832129 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Indian leader Narendra Modi, known to have close ties with Netanyahu, went as far as tweeting the message in Hebrew.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1588231855580405766 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"Congratulations my good friend on your success in the election," Modi wrote. I'm looking forward to continuing the joint efforts to further the strategic partnership between India and Israel."

Italy's recently elected Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she was "ready to strengthen our friendship and our bilateral relations."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1588239403717050368 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, meanwhile, said he wanted to maintain Turkey's relations with Israel based on mutual understanding, no matter the election outcome.

"Whatever the election result, we want to maintain relations with Israel on a sustainable basis, based on mutual respect for sensitivities and common interests," Erdogan said.

While Washington has publicly reserved judgement pending the new Israeli coalition's formation, a U.S. State Department spokesman on Wednesday emphasized the countries' "shared values."

"We hope that all Israeli government officials will continue to share the values of an open, democratic society, including tolerance and respect for all in civil society, particularly for minority groups," the spokesperson said.

U.S. ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides said he spoke with Netanyahu and told him he looked forward to "working together to maintain the unbreakable bond."