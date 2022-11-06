Likud lawmaker vows to fast-track U.S. visa waiver in 2023 - report

Danny Danon assured U.S. ambassador Nides that Israel would be ready to enter the program by the end of 2023

Israeli lawmaker Danny Danon told U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides that Likud party headed by the incoming prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu would advance the U.S. Visa Waiver Program after the new government comes to power, media reported on Sunday.

Danon, who previously served as Israel’s ambassador to the UN, allegedly told the envoy that despite Likud having previously opposed the legislation changes necessary for the program to be adapted, the incoming government would work on fast-tracking it, Ynet learned.

The Israeli lawmaker assured his American colleague that he will personally insist on the legislation being passed at the beginning of next year so Israel can enter the program by the end of 2023. The initiative would allow Israeli citizens to visit the U.S. without requiring a visa.

The Likud-led opposition has blocked the three relevant bills in the Knesset, Israeli parliament, for months due to its political disagreements with the outgoing government headed by Yair Lapid. Nides in turn tried to convince the lawmakers to support the legislation.

Earlier in October, reports emerged saying that Israel did not meet the necessary requirements to join the Visa Waiver Program. According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Washington was concerned about the unequal treatment of Palestinian-Americans in case of them wanting to visit the West Bank when coming to Israel.