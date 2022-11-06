Macron congratulates Netanyahu on election win

In phone call, French president invites incoming Israeli prime minister to Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday congratulated incoming Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and invited him to Paris, Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

The prime minister-designate accepted the invitation.

During the phone call, the "two leaders agreed on continuing to strengthen relations between the countries and discussing regional challenges, led by Iran," the statement said.

U.S. President Joe Biden has yet to call Netanyahu following his election victory last week in which his right-wing bloc picked up 64 seats in the 25th Knesset (Israel's parliament). However, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides last Thursday called the current opposition leader and head of Likud. Nides said that he “congratulated him on his victory and told him I look forward to working together to maintain the unbreakable bond” between the two countries.

Other world leaders congratulating Netanyahu so far include Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Indian leader Narendra Modi and Italy's recently elected Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Netanyahu was ousted from power last year after 12 consecutive years as Israel's longest-serving prime minister and three years before that. However, the political leader made a resounding comeback to the world stage with his recent victory in parliamentary elections.

The Biden administration appears to be taking a more cautious approach as Israel transitions from a center-left government led by current Prime Minister Yair Lapid to a hard right coalition under Netanyahu.