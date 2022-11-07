Jordan warns new Israeli govt against changing Temple Mount status quo

'Any attempt to change the status quo on the Temple Mount will definitely harm ties between Jordan and Israel'

Jordan warned Israel’s incoming government against changing the status quo of the Jerusalem holy site Temple Mount, media reported on Sunday.

Jordanian officials allegedly emphasized the negative effect such a change would have on the diplomatic relations with the Jewish state. The warning comes days after former prime minister and Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu secured the win in Israel’s general elections backed by the country’s right-wing parties that has previously pushed for allowing Jews to pray on the Temple Mount.

“Any attempt to change the status quo on the Temple Mount will definitely harm ties between Jordan and Israel,” an unnamed Jordanian source was quoted as saying, specifically mentioning far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir, leader of the Jewish Power party, who has been visiting the holy site, which led to clashes with Muslim worshippers.

The source accused Ben-Gvir of “making provocations” that would damage the ties between the neighboring countries if he continues to undermine the status quo as a future minister. Reports have previously speculated that Netanyahu promised Ben-Gvir the position of Internal Security Minister.

Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90 Right-wing politician Itamar Ben Gvir arrives to visit the Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City.

Jordan was recognized by Israel as the custodian of the Temple Mount, where the Al-Aqsa Mosque is located, under the 1994 peace treaty. However, right-wing politicians that made historic gains in last week’s elections have been pushing for changing the rules allowing only Muslims to pray at the holy site.

Earlier on Saturday, Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi condemned "provocations and violations" of Al-Aqsa and other sites in Jerusalem during a meeting with UN Middle East peace envoy Tor Wennesland.