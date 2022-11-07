Palestinians call on ICJ to rule ‘Israeli occupation’ as annexation

'The Palestinian proposal is part of an anti-Israeli campaign infected with anti-Semitism'

A United Nations committee is due to vote this week on whether to take the issue of the legality of Israel's "occupation" of land beyond the 1967 borders to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Palestinian representatives to the United Nations have been working for several weeks to bring this resolution to a vote.

The text – which was officially submitted by Nicaragua since the Palestinians are observers and not part of a member state – asks the ICJ to consider that, due to its continuing nature, the "Israeli occupation" constitutes annexation.

The UN's Social, Humanitarian, and Cultural Affairs Commission is expected to begin debating the issue on Wednesday and vote on Friday. If the committee approves the measure – which is very likely – the UN General Assembly will vote on the matter next month and, if approved, will then be taken to the ICJ.

A court ruling affirming that Israel illegally annexed the West Bank and east Jerusalem would not be legally binding on the Jewish state, but it would be a blow to Jerusalem.

Such a judgment would strengthen the camp of those who want to delegitimize Israel and would pressure international companies to boycott the country, according to a diplomatic source, quoted by The Jerusalem Post.

"The Palestinian proposal is part of an anti-Israeli campaign infected with anti-Semitism that aims to undermine Israel's legitimacy and its right to self-defense," said Israel's UN ambassador Gilad Erdan.

"[Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud] Abbas is once again acting in a destructive way, in a way that will only harm the Palestinians themselves. We will make it clear to every country that supporting this move is a price for terrorist organizations and will only perpetuate the conflict," he added.