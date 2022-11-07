Netanyahu, Biden speak for first time since Israel’s elections

Biden's administration seems to be taking a cautious approach to Israel's transition to a hard-right coalition

Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Joe Biden spoke over the phone on Monday for the first time since Israel's election last week, during which the American leader congratulated the incoming Israeli prime minister for his win.

According to the Likud party, Biden told Netanyahu that his commitment to Israel is “unquestionable.”

Netanyahu said to Biden that together the two leaders can “bring more historic peace deals” and that the U.S.-Israel relationship is “as strong as ever."

The head of the right-wing Likud party made a resounding comeback to the world stage with his recent victory in parliamentary elections. In the week after, world leaders congratulated Netanyahu for his win, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Indian leader Narendra Modi, and Italy's recently elected Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

In another congratulatory call, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides told Netanyahu: "I look forward to working together to maintain the unbreakable bond” between the two countries.

The Biden administration appeared to take a more cautious approach as Israel transitions from a center-left government led by current Prime Minister Yair Lapid to a hard-right coalition under Netanyahu.

Netanyahu is expected to officially receive the mandate to form the next government later this week, and then to build a coalition with his right-wing religious allies Shas, United Torah Judaism, and Religious Zionism. American officials have quietly expressed concern over the likely inclusion of far-right Itamar Ben Gvir in Netanyahu’s future cabinet.

Netanyahu was ousted from power last year after 12 consecutive years as Israel's longest-serving prime minister, having served an additional three years before that.