Thousands of Israeli soccer fans are expected to attend the sporting event

Israel and Qatar reached an understanding for the opening of a temporary diplomatic office in the Gulf State during the upcoming 2022 World Cup, i24NEWS has learned.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry told i24NEWS in an official response: "Over the past few months we have been examining together with FIFA options to attend to the needs of Israelis who visit the World Cup. At this stage no agreement has been signed."

An Israeli official told i24NEWS that Jerusalem and Doha have been negotiating for months to open a consular office during the tournament, which takes place from November 20 to December 18.

The source said that an understanding has now been reached and will be signed in the coming days.

i24NEWS previously reported on failed negotiations between Israel and Qatar amid an Iranian pressure to thwart the attempts.

Nearly 30,000 Israeli soccer fans are expected to attend the international event in Qatar, a country with which Israel does not have any diplomatic relations.

Although Israel did not qualify for the tournament, it was announced in June that an agreement would allow its citizens, like other foreigners, to obtain an entry visa to Qatar upon presentation of proof of tournament ticket purchase.

Earlier on Sunday, Cypriot airline Tus Airways said that it received permission from Doha to operate flights between Israel and Qatar during the World Cup. Flights from Tel Aviv will include a "diplomatic stopover" in Larnaca. The second leg of the flight will take place in the same aircraft with the same crew.

Some 1.2 million visitors are expected during the World Cup in Qatar, a country of 2.8 million people. The Gulf state has been under fire over human rights issues, with NGOs calling for a boycott of the sporting event.