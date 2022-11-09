Allenby border crossing launches 24/7 pilot opening

Palestinian travelers complain of long, excruciating lines - and this could help mitigate that

The only border crossing from the West Bank to Jordan, the Allenby Bridge, started 24/7 operation on Sunday - good news for Palestinian travelers who have long complained of long, excruciating lines, especially during the tourist season.

But it's still currently only a pilot project.

Busses coming from Jericho, serving as a border post for the Palestinian Authority, drop off their passengers - heading for Jordan - at the border terminal.

Under the Oslo Accords, the border between the West Bank and the Hashemite Kingdom is under exclusive Israeli control, with the only accredited Palestinian employees being the baggage handlers.

"Everyone is for himself," said Ahmad Saradiyah, a Palestinian porter from Jericho. "The Israelis here; the Palestinian police in Jericho."

During the off-peak period, the departure hall welcomes only a few thousand Palestinian travelers and foreign tourists daily. But during religious festivals and the summer holiday, tens of thousands flood the departure and arrival halls.

The waiting lines can last for hours, even more than a full day.

Yusef, a computer scientist, notes that his wife and children commute back and forth between the Palestinian territories and France, telling i24NEWS, "Crossing the border took us half a day. What a mess. It was unbearable."

This is why the Israeli authorities finally decided to open the border crossing 24 hours a day, after months of procrastination and pressure by the U.S. Biden Administration.

AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner, File An Israeli soldier stands at the entrance to the Allenby border crossing, the main border crossing for Palestinians from the West Bank traveling to neighboring Jordan and beyond.

"This is great for travelers," Yakub Nazar, a Palestinian from Hebron, said. "To be able to travel at any time to Turkey directly over the Allenby Bridge, or back from America directly over the bridge. Why get stuck in Jordan for two or three days? That's enough, straight back home!"

The pilot project launched Sunday is intended to test staffing capabilities, and its run will end on Friday. Next week, the border crossing will only be open from 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., local time, as before.

A sort of revolving door policy justified by some, rejected by a majority.

"Why are they doing this?" said Jihad Abu Assidi, a Palestinian from Nablus. "24/7 is really good. It's easier for people, it's not crowded and everything is fine."

"It's gonna be chaotic again."