Nides says U.S. will oppose Israeli annexation attempts

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides said Washington would strongly oppose any moves by the next Israeli government to annex areas of the West Bank.

In an interview with Kan News on Thursday, the ambassador said he would fight any attempt at annexation, stressing that "the United States and most Arab countries oppose such a move."

The ambassador first expressed his willingness to work with the new government which should be appointed in the coming days.

"I want to start with a relationship with this government that is strong and lasting, I want to work closely with Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu, I want to work closely with his government," he said.

"This country is a democracy that has elected leaders and I intend to work with them," the ambassador continued.

"That said, we have to stand up for the things we believe in, that's what American values ​​are. We have a very strong ally in the State of Israel, but there will be times when we articulate where we believe our differences are."

Nides underlined that Washington intended first to wait to see what position the next Israeli government was going to adopt, before judging it and defining what the nature of its exchanges with Jerusalem will be.

Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu has ensured his return to power after his bloc made up of far-right and religious parties won parliamentary elections last week, securing a majority of 64 lawmakers out of the 120 in the Knesset (Israel's parliament).

On Wednesday, President Isaac Herzog warned that "the whole world is worried" about the likely entry of ultranationalist Itamar Ben Gvir, leader of the Jewish Power party, into the next government.

Ben Gvir, who wants to become homeland security minister, was convicted in 2007 of inciting hatred against Arabs and supported the Kach group, which is blacklisted by Israel and the United States. He also spoke out for the dismantling of the Palestinian Authority, and for the holding of Jewish prayers on the sacred site of the Temple Mount in Jerusalem.