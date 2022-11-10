Netanyahu assures Scholz he wants to strengthen ties with Arab world

Netanyahu also raised concerns over Iran's nuclear program

Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday spoke to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, a week after his right-wing and religious bloc won general elections in the Jewish state.

According to a statement issued by Netanyahu's office, the call lasted about half an hour. Netanyahu assured the German leader that he planned to "expand the circle of peace between Israel and Arab states", adding that Germany had a "role to play" in this effort.

Netanyahu also raised concerns over Iran's nuclear program, which Israel has repeatedly voiced. Earlier on Thursday, General Amirali Hajizadeh, the commander of its Revolutionary Guards aerospace unit, announced that Tehran has developed a hypersonic missile capable of penetrating all defense systems,

In addition the UN nuclear watchdog said it had seen no progress in discussions with Iran on the undeclared nuclear material at three sites.

Netanyahu thanked Scholz for Germany's strong support for Israel. Earlier on Tuesday, the incoming prime minister spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden, who congratulated Netanyahu for the win and reiterated that his commitment to Israel is “unquestionable.”