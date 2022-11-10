Wounded Ukrainian soldiers find treatment in Israel

'If I get a prosthesis that allows me to take part in military action, I’ll go back to fight'

As Russia's war in Ukraine nears its ninth month, Ukrainian soldiers severely wounded in battle are finding treatment in an unlikely place – Israel, part of the Jewish state’s humanitarian aid to the war-torn country.

A group of 20 Ukrainian soldiers is currently enrolled in a rehabilitation program at an Israeli hospital, not so worried about winning the war but more so about winning back their abilities.

“In Ukraine, there are good professionals. But there are not enough of them for all those wounded,” Viktor Kaplun, a 43-year-old artilleryman who lost his right arm in May on the Kharkiv front, told i24NEWS.

"This phantom limb pain might remain forever. You feel the palms, the fingers," he said.

"People here are serious about their job. They put their soul into it,” said Oleg Pinkovskiy, 47, a paratrooper who lost the bottom half of his right arm from mortar fire on the Donbas front, also in May.

Kaplun and Pinkovskiy were both admitted to Tel Aviv’s Ichilov Hospital last month.

The latest estimate of casualties throughout Russia’s war in Ukraine sits at 100,000 killed or wounded on both sides, according to U.S. General Mark Milley – the highest offered yet by a Western official but which could not be independently confirmed.

Both Kyiv and Moscow have refrained from announcing their actual casualty numbers.

Near the onset of the war, Israel sent 100 tons of humanitarian aid to Ukraine, including 17 tons of medical equipment and medicines, among other supplies. In March, Israeli medical professionals opened a field hospital in western Ukraine where they helped those fleeing the war.

By the time “The Shining Star” Hospital shut down, it had treated more than 6,000 patients and delivered at least one baby.

Still, the Ukrainian government has accused Israel of not doing enough to help Ukraine in countering Russia’s assault, pointing to the lack of military aid sent. While Israel condemned Russia’s invasion, it has refrained from sending military support, citing concern for cooperation with Moscow in Syria.

Despite Israel’s hesitation to get involved in the war militarily, the country continues to offer as much humanitarian assistance as possible, including within its own borders.

“We know how to rehabilitate victims of traumatic amputations. We encounter them in our wars. But in their case, it’s more complex,” said Dr. Anna Sajina, director of the rehabilitation department at Ichilov Hospital.

“It seems that whatever comes from the sky unleashes a lot of energy. The power of the blast is greater. It harms the nervous and vascular systems, the blood supply, and the soft tissue,” she told i24NEWS.

Pinkovskiy noted that this would be the first time wearing an artificial body part, which the doctor suggested as being a hook.

“If I get a prosthesis that allows me to take part in military action, I’ll go back to fight,” he said.