Turkey’s Erdogan congratulates Netanyahu on election win

Erdogan said continued cooperation between Israel and Turkey 'will bring peace and stability to our region'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday sent a congratulatory letter to Israel’s incoming prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu after his victory in the last week’s legislative elections.

Netanyahu’s right-wing and religious bloc won the majority of 64 seats out of 120 in Israeli parliament, the Knesset, leaving their opponents led by the centrist outgoing prime minister Yair Lapid with 54 seats.

“I congratulate you on your victory in the elections and believe that the new government will continue cooperation between the (two) countries in all areas, in a way that will bring peace and stability to our region,” the Turkish president wrote, according to a statement from Netanyahu's office.

Erdogan has in the past criticized Israel’s policies towards the Palestinians under the governments of Netanyahu, who headed the Jewish state in 1996-1999 and 2009-2021.

Relations between the two countries were strained in 2010 after the deadly clash between Israeli forces and the Turkish ship Mavi Marmara, which was heading to Gaza. Earlier in August, Israel and Turkey announced the full restoration of their bilateral relations and the return of ambassadors to the two countries.

Later on Thursday, Netanyahu also received a call from the President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, who also congratulated him on the victory and invited to the Emirates. Netanyahu in turn promised bin Zayed that the “relations between the countries will flourish even more,” according to an official statement.

“We have reached a historic peace agreement between us and we have a lot more to achieve together for the benefit of both countries and the benefit of the whole world,” Netanyahu was quoted as saying.