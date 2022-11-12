Israeli envoy to Ukraine slams Kyiv for backing anti-Israeli UN resolution

The resolution denies Jewish ties to Temple Mount, Michael Brodsky says

Israel’s Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky on Friday slammed the government of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for backing a United Nations resolution urging the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to “urgently” arbitrate on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on the side of the Palestinians.

Brodsky tweeted that Ukraine's “support of the UN resolution ‘Israeli Practices’, denying Jewish ties to Temple Mount and calling for ICJ advisory opinion is extremely disappointing.”

The motion, brought up at the request of the West Bank's Palestinian Authority but officially submitted by Nicaragua, passed with 98 votes in favor—including Ukraine— 17 against, and 52 abstentions. It was vehemently opposed by Israel, which argued it would destroy any chance of reconciliation with the Palestinians.

“By coopting the court,” Israel's UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan said, “the Palestinians are given the perfect excuse to continue boycotting the negotiating table to perpetuate the conflict.”

The text asks the ICJ to consider that, due to its continuing nature, the "Israeli occupation" constitutes annexation. A court ruling affirming that Israel illegally annexed the West Bank and east Jerusalem would not be legally binding on the Jewish state, yet it would be a blow to Jerusalem.

The ICJ, also known as the world court, is one of the UN’s main organs and is charged with settling disputes between countries. Its opinions are not binding.