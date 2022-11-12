Lapid: ‘Israel strongly rejects proposed Palestinian resolution'

'This move will not change the reality on the ground, will not contribute anything to the Palestinian people'

Israel's outgoing prime minister Yair Lapid on Saturday responded to the recent resolution calling for the International Criminal Court to submit an opinion on Israel's activity in Palestinian territories, calling it a "one-sided Palestinian move" that "may cause escalation."

The United Nations on Friday voted in favor of seeking the ICC to consider that, due to its continuing nature, the "Israeli occupation" in the West Bank and east Jerusalem constitutes annexation.

Brought up at the request of the West Bank's Palestinian Authority but officially submitted by Nicaragua, the motion passed with 98 votes in favor, 17 against, and 52 abstentions.

"This is again, a unilateral Palestinian move, undermining the fundamental principles of resolving the conflict and potentially harming any possibility of a future process," Lapid said, accusing the Palestinian side of "using the UN to attack Israel."

"This move will not change the reality on the ground, will not contribute anything to the Palestinian people, and may cause escalation," he continued.

"Support for the Palestinian movement is a reward for the terrorist organizations and the anti-Israeli campaign."

A ruling by the ICJ – also known as the world's court – affirming that Israel illegally annexed the West Bank and east Jerusalem would not be legally binding on the Jewish state, but it would be a blow to Jerusalem.

Israel, the United States, Canada, and Australia were among those who opposed the move. Israel's UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan denounced the move and the U.S. representative noted that U.S. President Joe Biden's administration opposes unilateral decisions.

"We thank the many countries that did not support the decision and made it clear that this is not the way to promote stability and resolve the conflict," Lapid noted.

"We call on all the countries that supported the proposal yesterday to reconsider their position and oppose it within the framework of the vote in the General Assembly. The way to resolve the conflict does not go through the corridors of the UN or other international bodies."