Israel abstains from Russia-Ukraine UN vote

The resolution seeks to create a framework for Russian reparations for its invasion of Ukraine

The United Nations General Assembly voted on a resolution that said Russia should be required to pay Ukraine reparations for damages caused during the war, with Israel being the only Western country to abstain.

Monday’s non-binding, mostly symbolic resolution seeks to create a framework for Russian reparations for its invasion of Ukraine, which started in late February.

Israel's decision comes after Kyiv voted in favor of a resolution last week seeking an opinion from the International Court of Justice on the Jewish state's activity - described as "prolonged occupation, settlement and annexation" - in Palestinian territories in the West Bank.

There has yet to be an official response from Israel.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1592251271162961921 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Sources told the country's Ynet news site that the choice to abstain was unrelated to Ukraine's Friday vote. Instead, according to the unnamed sources, Israel fears this decision would set a precedent for the Palestinians.

However, the news site also quoted another Israeli official who described the choice as a "childish Israeli approach."

Ynet continued that the decision to abstain was made before Ukraine decided to advance the anti-Israel resolution, "but the timing nevertheless raises question marks."

Additionally, on Tuesday, Israel's Kan public broadcast reported that Ukraine's ambassador to Israel would arrive at the Foreign Ministry for what the Jewish state referred to as a "scolding call" following Ukraine's vote.

Kyiv's ambassador, Yevgen Korniychuk, told Kan that the meeting was planned before the vote, but only officially decided following the resolution. He added that he intends to present the Foreign Ministry with difficult questions, including protesting the increase in visa refusals for Ukrainian citizens.