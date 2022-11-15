World Cup: TUS Air to fly Israelis to Doha in first-ever direct route

The Cypriot airline, partly owned by Israel, will operate the first-ever Tel Aviv-Doha direct flights

The Cypriot airline TUS Airways, which is partly owned by Israel, was given permission on Tuesday to operate for the first time in history direct flights from the Israeli city of Tel Aviv to Doha for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

Nearly 30,000 Israelis are expected to travel to Qatar to attend matches at the hotly anticipated mega soccer event, taking place from November 20 to December 18.

The two countries do not have diplomatic relations, but Israel - which did not qualify for the tournament - announced in June an agreement allowing its citizens, like other foreigners, to obtain an entry visa to the Gulf state upon presentation of proof of tournament ticket purchase.

Israel’s outgoing prime minister Yair Lapid also announced last week that an agreement was reached with FIFA to allow Israelis to fly to Qatar directly for the upcoming tournament, and confirmed information about the opening of an Israeli office in Qatar, which was exclusively reported by i24NEWS.

Following the approval, and while Israeli airlines have not been allowed to operate such direct flights, TUS is expected to soon begin offering tickets for the route, Israel Hayom reported.

The direct flights to Qatar will last about three hours and instead of stopping first in Cyprus – like originally planned – they will travel directly to Doha.