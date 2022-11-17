'We conveyed all the nuances related to air defense. This is priority number one,' says Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that he requested air defense systems from Israel's prime minister-elect Benjamin Netanyahu, who said he would "consider" the request.

Zelensky was asked during a conversation with journalists if there were any shifts in the relationship between Ukraine and Israel.

"The shifts are that we have returned contact with Netanyahu," the president replied, according to Ukrainian media. He continued that the two had a "substantive conversation."

"We conveyed all the nuances related to air defense. This is priority number one."

According to the president, Netanyahu "assured… that he would look into this issue as quickly as possible, think about where he could help, and come back with an answer."

He added that Ukraine did not ask for any weapons that could attack: "We are only interested in defense systems."

There was no clarification when the request was made. However, Zelensky and Netanyahu spoke last week after the Ukrainian president congratulated Netanyahu on his election victory.

During the "warm and personal conversation," Netanyahu thanked Zelensky and said "he would give serious consideration to the Ukrainian issue," according to a statement from the prime minister-elect's office.

In October, the Ukrainian government sent an official letter to Israel requesting air defense systems. A month later, outgoing Defense Minister Benny Gantz said it was "impossible" for the Jewish state to send the requested technology.

“We are checking every day what can be done and how we can expand our aid, but we must not forget that NATO stands behind Ukraine,” Gantz stated.