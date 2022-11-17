Nides reportedly did not mention Smotrich by name, but said that the portfolio should be 'handled with care'

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides reportedly hinted to Israel's Prime Minister-desginate Benjamin Netanyahu that the Biden administration is opposed to the defense ministry portfolio going to Religious Zionism head Bezalel Smotrich.

According to the report, Nides did not mention Smotrich by name, but said that "appointing the defense minister should be handled with care and consideration, and in a way that takes into account the intimate relationship between Israel and the U.S."

Neither side publicized the Monday meeting. Netanyahu's office confirmed to Channel 12 that the meeting took place but did not confirm what was said.

Smotrich has been intensifying pressure on Netanyahu during the ongoing coalition negotiations to be appointed defense minister, a portfolio Netanyahu has allegedly been aiming to keep within his own party.

Former ambassador to the U.S. Ron Dermer, a member of Netanyahu’s Likud slate, also attended the meeting between Nides and Netanyahu. He is reportedly being considered for a ministry position, possibly defense, or National Security Council chairman.

Smotrich's defense-related experience is minimal compared to previous politicians who held the defense minister position, with the far-right lawmaker only serving in the army for 14 months at the age of 28.

He also supports expanding Israel's presence in the West Bank to the point of annexation, a contentious issue for U.S.-Israel relations. Last week, Nides warned that the White House would "fight" Israeli attempts to annex any part of the West Bank.

Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90 U.S. Ambassador to Israel Thomas Richard Nides visits at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial museum in Jerusalem.

The Religious Zionism party responded to the report by saying it “has a lot of respect and appreciation for our U.S. ally, but the Biden administration should also respect Israeli democracy and not interfere in the establishment of an elected government.”

“A sovereign nation cannot agree to foreign dictates that would endanger Israel’s security and harm Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria,” it continued, using the biblical name for the West Bank.

Should Netanyahu not give Smotrich the Defense Ministry, the far-right lawmaker is also allegedly eyeing the Treasury post. However, the prime minister-elect is reportedly leaning toward giving the Finance Ministry to the head of the ultra-Orthodox Shas party Aryeh Deri, who is also asking for it.