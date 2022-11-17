Israel's Netanyahu speaks with Turkey's Erdogan

The two leaders agreed to work together to establish a new era in relations between Turkey and Israel

Israel's prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by phone with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday.

The call lasted about 12 minutes, according to Netanyahu's office. According to Ankara's statement, the incoming prime minister called the Turkish leader.

Netanyahu expressed his condolences for the murder of Turkish citizens in an attack that occurred in the country this week and offered Israel's help in the fight against terrorism. The explosion in Turkey's capital, Istanbul, on Sunday left at least six people dead and 81 others wounded.

Erdogan thanked Netanyahu, and expressed his condolences for the murder of the Israelis in this week's terrorist attack in the West Bank settlement of Ariel. In the attack, a Palestinian assailant stabbed several people before ramming his vehicle into oncoming traffic, killing three and wounding three others.

The Turkish president once again congratulated Netanyahu on his victory in the elections. Shortly after Israel's November 1 election results were announced, Erdogan congratulated Netanyahu, saying he "believe(s) that the new government will continue cooperation between the countries in all areas, in a way that will bring peace and stability to our region."

Netanyahu also noted that Turkey's mediation efforts between Russia and Ukraine "were important to the world."

The two leaders agreed to work together to establish a new era in relations between Turkey and Israel.

Erdogan and Netanyahu also discussed the ways to act to significantly strengthen the economic and political relations between the two countries.

Earlier this week, Turkey appointed an ambassador to Israel after a gap of four years. Sakir Ozkan Torunlar, a veteran diplomat who served as Turkey's consul general in Jerusalem between 2010 and 2014, was named to the post.