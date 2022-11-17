U.S. ambassador to Israel visits home of Ariel attack victim

It is the first time the U.S. envoy has visited an Israeli settlement

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides on Thursday visited a home of one of the victims of the Ariel terrorist attack located in the settlement of Kiryat Netafim in the northern West Bank.

Nides paid a visit to the family of Tamir Avihai, father of six children, who died on Tuesday after being rammed by a Palestinian terrorist who also stabbed to death two Israelis and wounded three more.

The envoy expressed his condolences and has previously visited the families of two other victims, Michael Ledigin and Mordechai Ashkenazi, both residents of Bat Yam.

It was the first visit of Nides to a settlement, although the U.S. embassy noted that it doesn’t signify a change in its position regarding the opposition to the expansion of Israeli settlements. Head of the Samaria Regional Council Yossi Dagan thanked the envoy for the visit.

"We really appreciate your coming here," he said.

Since Nides began his time as ambassador last year, he visited 20 families who lost their members in terror attacks.

Earlier on Wednesday, a new report issued by Rescuers without Borders said that over 900 violent incidents were recorded in Israel and the West Bank in October alone. Four Israelis were killed in terror attacks, while another 88 became victims of attacks carried out by Palestinians.