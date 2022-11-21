Registration lists for studying in Syria were opened to students from the Golan Heights

International parties are pressuring Israeli authorities to reopen the Quneitra border crossing with Syria to allow students from villages in the Golan Heights to study in Syrian universities, i24NEWS Arabic learned on Sunday.

The crossing was closed after the outbreak of the Syrian civil war, with the number of students traveling to Syria from the Golan Heights estimated to be dozens annually.

Private sources in the Golan Heights told i24NEWS that the International Committee of the Red Cross is one of the parties that supervises the matter and is putting pressure on the Israeli side, along with the religious leaders of the Syrian citizens in the Golan, the leadership of the Druze community in Israel, and its spiritual head Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif.

The sources told i24NEWS that registration lists for studying in Syria were opened to students in the Golan Heights, following the calls to reopen the Quneitra crossing.

Sources also confirmed to i24NEWS that there have been talks on the matter with both Russian and Israeli parties, noting that Sheikh Tarif is consistently pursuing the issue with Israeli authorities.

However, in a response to i24NEWS, the Israeli Defense Ministry denied it received any official directives on this matter in recent months.