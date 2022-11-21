World Cup: Arab fans shun Israeli media, reject normalization

Qatari and FIFA authorities are treating Israeli journalists the same, but it's not quite true for the fans

The first World Cup in the Middle East has attracted journalists throughout the region, but fans are shunning reporters from a specific country: Israel, in a move that could illustrate challenges in warming relations between the Gulf and the Jewish state.

Israeli officials have voiced hope that the U.S.-brokered Abraham Accords with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in 2020 - and later Sudan and Morocco - would spur further normalization, including with Arab heavyweight Saudi Arabia. And while Israel and Qatar, the host of the 2022 World Cup, don't have official diplomatic relations, the Arab country opened its doors to Israelis for the event.

While Israel did not qualify for the World Cup, it had hoped the presence of an estimated 10,000 to 20,000 Israelis at the event would warm ties. This included Israeli reporters, who flew to Qatar ahead of the event on connecting flights, while one was on the first direct flight from Tel Aviv into Doha on Sunday under a FIFA-brokered agreement.

However, attempts to talk to soccer fans in Doha didn't go according to plan. Several Israeli channels told Reuters that interviewees had walked away, declined, shouted "Palestine" and draped flags on their shoulders. Footage circulating online shows Saudi fans, a Qatari shopper and several Lebanese fans walking away from Israeli reporters.

i24NEWS’ experience in Doha

Generally speaking, you could say that Israeli journalists are treated more or less the same way as foreign journalists - at least as far as the Qatari authorities and FIFA authorities are concerned. It doesn't feel as if Israeli journalists are treated any other way when it comes to the authorities.

It is, of course, a different story when you speak to the fans. There are many fans of Arab national teams here, including Iran, and not everyone is happy to be meeting with Israelis.

There are also many Palestinian fans who are in Qatar and using the opportunity of a World Cup in a Muslim or Arab country. And the encounters of those fans with Israeli journalists are not always friendly.

