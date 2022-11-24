Zelensky offers 'strength to the people of Israel' following Wednesday's twin terrorist attacks in Jerusalem

Israel's President Isaac Herzog held a phone call on Thursday with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, the President's Office said in a statement.

The Ukrainian leader offered his condolences over Wednesday's terrorist attacks in Jerusalem that killed a 16-year-old boy and wounded at least 18 others in two coordinated bombings. Zelensky offered "strength to the people of Israel" after the attack and "underscored the deep connection between Israel and Ukraine."

Zelensky noted that the bond between the two countries includes the many Jewish immigrants to Israel from Ukraine.

Herzog for his part said that the Israeli people are concerned about the Ukrainian people caught up in a war sparked by Russia's military invasion of the country in February. He emphasized that Israel is "working in various ways to alleviate its humanitarian suffering."

While relations between the two countries has been contentious since the start of Russia's military invasion, according to the readout of the call Zelensky expressed hope for cooperation with the next government led by Benjamin Netanyahu.

This optimism for better relations was also conveyed in a phone call between Netanyahu and Zelensky, which the Ukrainian ambassador to Israel told i2NEWS was positive.