Israel's Kohavi: Joint activity with CENTCOM will be expanded

Aviv Kohavi toured a nuclear submarine and an aircraft carrier in the United States before returning to Israel

Israel's military Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Aviv Kohavi returned to the Jewish state on Thursday after a visit to the United States.

On Wednesday, Kohavi visited the U.S. Navy Fleet Forces Command (USFF) headquarters in Norfolk, Virginia. He toured a nuclear submarine and an aircraft carrier in order to "deepen his understanding of their operational capabilities," according to a statement from the Israeli military.

IDF Spokesperson's Unit Israel's military Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi (L) pictured during his trip to the United States in November of 2022.

The day before, Kohavi participated in an operational situational assessment at the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) Coalition in Tampa, Florida. He also held work meetings with CENTCOM Commander Michael “Erik” Kurilla.

Kurilla visited Israel earlier in the year, meeting with Kohavi and other senior Israeli military officers. It was his second visit to Israel since entering the position earlier in April.

"The joint situational assessment held between the militaries focused on regional challenges, primarily the Iranian threat," the statement continued. "During the assessment, a plan for the continuation of the joint activity and the establishment of dedicated teams to deal with the Iranian challenge was agreed upon."

Kohavi said after the meeting that "joint activity with CENTCOM will be significantly expanded in the near future."

"At the same time, the Israeli military will continue to act at an accelerated rate against the entrenchment of the Iranian regime in the region.”

The Israeli military and CENTCOM have held several joint drills in the last year, including a joint missile defense drill in September that Israel said continued “the tradition of excellent cooperation between the countries armed forces.”