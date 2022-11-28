Leader of Baltic state Egil Levits takes part in diplomatic meeting at President's Residence

Israel's President Isaac Herzog on Monday welcomed his Latvian counterpart Egils Levits to Jerusalem as part of an official state visit by the Baltic leader.

The two leaders participated in a diplomatic meeting at the President's Residence in Israel's capital after Levits was welcomed with a ceremony that included an Israeli military band playing the national anthems of both countries and an honor guard inspection.

According to a statement from the president's office, Herzog greeted Levits in Latvian: "Labdien, prezidenta kungs! Sve."

Their wives joined them during the ceremony — Israel's First Lady Michal Herzog and Latvia's First Lady Andra Levite.

Office of the President L-R: Latvia's First Lady Andra Levite, Latvia's President Egils Levits, Israel's President Isaac Herzog and Israel's First Lady Michal Herzog, Jerusalem, Israel, November 28, 2022.

Levits, 67, is of partial Jewish heritage, having been born in Riga to Latvian Jewish engineer Jonass Levits.

Latvia shares its eastern border with Russia and Levits has been outspoken against Russian President Vladimir Putin's military invasion of Ukraine, speaking to i24NEWS "Malard at Large" host Christian Malard in February just days before Moscow sent tanks across the border.

"Russia wants to return to the previous time of the Soviet Empire, but the democratic world is always supporting the rules-based international order and Latvia is also supporting this order because such an order guarantees the peace in the world," Levits told Malard at the time.

With the Baltic country a member of NATO and the European Union, Levits has stressed the importance of the West maintaining "a united position against Russia." Latvia has spent nearly 1 percent of its GDP in support for Kyiv, proportionally more than any other country and in April Levits was one of the first Western leaders to visit the Ukrainian capital and meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky.