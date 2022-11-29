'This decision is the result of an orchestrated effort to discriminate against Israel'

Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid sent a letter Monday to more than 50 heads of state asking them to use their influence on the Palestinian Authority to prevent the vote in the UN General Assembly to request an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In the letter, the outgoing premier adds that if the attempt to prevent the vote at the UN does not succeed, he expects Israel's friends to support the Jewish state and vote against this decision.

"This decision is the result of an orchestrated effort to discriminate against Israel, to call into question our legitimate security concerns, and to deny the legitimacy of our very existence," Lapid said in the letter.

Lapid added that the status of the disputed territories will be clarified in direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians, and that bringing the issue to the ICJ goes against the principle of direct negotiations supported by the international community and plays into the hands of the extremists.

The letter was sent, among others, to the heads of state of Great Britain, France, Croatia, Romania, Bulgaria, the Netherlands, Slovakia, Latvia, Georgia, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru and Vietnam.

The UN earlier this month voted in favor of a draft resolution seeking the ICJ to consider that, due to its continuing nature, the "Israeli occupation" in the West Bank and east Jerusalem constitutes annexation.

A ruling by the ICJ affirming that Israel illegally annexed the West Bank and east Jerusalem would not be legally binding on the Jewish state, but it would be a blow to Jerusalem.

Israel, the United States, Canada, and Australia were among those who opposed the move. Israel's UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan denounced the move and the U.S. representative noted that U.S. President Joe Biden's administration opposes unilateral decisions.