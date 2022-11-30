Israel envoy to UN launches exhibition on expulsion of Arab Jewry

'For 75 years, the UN has been telling a completely false story about the 'Nakba''

Israeli mission to the UN led by ambassador Gilad Erdan on Tuesday launched its first exhibition documenting Jewish expulsion from Arab countries and Iran at UN Headquarters in New York.

The launch coincided with the 75th anniversary of the UN Partition Plan and Day to Mark the Departure and Expulsion of Jews from Arab Countries and Iran. The exhibition will be on display for a week.

"For 75 years, the UN has been telling a completely false story about the 'Nakba,' which the Palestinians themselves caused by their refusal to accept the Partition Plan. After a long struggle, we were able to place an exhibition at the UN that tells the story of the real Nakba – the Nakba of the Jews who were expelled from Arab countries and Iran,” ambassador Erdan said.

“I will fight in every way the false narrative that the Palestinians spread at the UN,” he stressed.

The exhibition includes historical documentation and photos that illustrate the lives of the Jews in Arab countries and Iran, which was cut short following the UN Partition Plan in which a Jewish and an Arab state were voted upon.

“A day after the decision, the Jews were violently and cruelly expelled from Arab countries and Iran,” the envoy said, adding that “since the Partition Plan, which the Arabs rejected and the State of Israel accepted, the story of the Palestinian Nakba has been told here at the UN, a story that erases the real Nakba” of Arab Jewry.