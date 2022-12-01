Turkish envoy gives charter copy to Israel's Foreign Ministry

Sakir Özkan Torunlar will next submit his charter to President Isaac Herzog before beginning his appointment

Incoming Turkish Ambassador Sakir Özkan Torunlar on Thursday handed a copy of his charter to the head of ceremony at Israel's Foreign Affairs Ministry, Ambassador Gil Hashakal.

The veteran diplomat was appointed to the position last month, marking the first time in four years that Ankara will be sending an ambassador to the Jewish state amid a warming of ties with Jerusalem.

Torunlar served as Turkey's consul general in Jerusalem between 2010 and 2014.

"I would like to officially welcome the newly appointed ambassador-designate of Turkey to the state of Israel," Hashakal said during a morning ceremony at the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Hashakal then called the country by its preferred name "Türkiye," indicating that Torunlar would soon be conducting diplomatic affairs in Israel -- he will next submit the charter to Israel's President Isaac Herzog before officially assuming the position.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Copy of charter for the incoming Turkish ambassador to Israel.

It is a continuation of the agreement between Israel's outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan two months ago to renew full diplomatic ties between the two countries. The rapprochement began last year with personal messages between Herzog and Erdoğan, culminating in an official visit to Ankara and Istanbul in March of this year that the Israeli president called a "restart" in relations.

Despite a new government led by Benjamin Netanyahu coming into power, Erdoğan has indicated that the renewed diplomatic relations will continue. The Turkish leader sent a congratulatory letter to Netanyahu after his right-wing bloc won parliamentary elections in November.