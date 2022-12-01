Israel’s DM Gantz slams far-right party for calling Egypt 'the enemy’

'The State of Israel and Israel’s defense establishment view Egypt as a critical ally'

Israel’s outgoing Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Thursday harshly criticized the Noam party for calling Egyptian troops who fought Israel in the 1967 Six Day War “soldiers of the enemy.”

The ultra-conservative Noam party made the statement after Kan public broadcaster reported that Israel was considering putting up a commemorative monument of Egyptian commando forces killed during the war.

It’s a “delusional idea” to erect a monument “in memory of soldiers of the enemy who tried to destroy us,” the far-right camp said, adding, “The people of Israel voted for a state with a Jewish identity, and that’s what it will be.”

Gantz argued that the tweet amounted to calling today’s Egypt an enemy state, pointing to the importance of the peace deal signed between the north African and Jewish states in 1979 for stability in the region.

“In recent years we have further deepened our cooperation in additional areas,” Gantz said in tweets issued in Hebrew, English, and Arabic. “The State of Israel and Israel’s defense establishment view Egypt as a critical ally.”

He called Noam’s statement “both unfounded and a grave strategic error,” urging Israel’s incoming prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to condemn it, from whom there was no immediate comment.

Earlier this year, Haaretz and Ynetnews reported that the Egyptian soldiers who the memorial would commemorate were killed by Israeli troops and subsequently buried in a mass grave in central Israel. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi raised the issue in July with outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

According to Kan, an Egyptian delegation will visit Israel next week to discuss it.