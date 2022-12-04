First state visit by an Israeli president to Gulf country comes over two years after Abraham Accords signing

President Isaac Herzog departed for Bahrain early Sunday morning for the first official visit to the Gulf country by an Israeli head of state.

The historic trip comes more than two years after Israel and Bahrain normalized relations as part of the U.S.-brokered Abraham Accords. Accompanied by his wife, First Lady Michal Herzog, the president will also visit the United Arab Emirates during the diplomatic swing. The UAE along with Bahrain participated in the White House signing ceremony September of 2020 for the Abraham Accords.

His visit to Bahrain comes at the invitation of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

“This is another historic step in the relationship between Israel and Arab states, signed with the Abraham Accords, and another step toward more and more nations joining the circle of peace with the State of Israel," Herzog said on the tarmac of Ben Gurion Airport prior to his departure.

"I will be the guest of the King of Bahrain and his government, and I hope to discuss issues of mutual interest. I am bringing with me a delegation of people from the industry and economy. The economy of Bahrain is growing rapidly, it’s very impressive, and it’s a strong economic nation in the region," he continued.

While in the capital Manama, Herzog is scheduled to meet with the king and government officials as well as leaders of the local Jewish community. He will also visit the Bahrain Economic Development Board with the Israeli business representatives who joined Herzog on the Arkia Israeli Airlines flight.

On Monday, the president will depart Bahrain for the UAE where he will attend the Abu Dhabi Space Debate and meet with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan — the fourth meeting between the two leaders.

Spokesperson of the Office of the President Israeli President Isaac Herzog meets his new UAE counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, May 15, 2022.

In his statement, Herzog acknowledged that his visit is not entirely welcomed in the majority Shiite Muslim country with an estimated population of 1.8 million run by a Sunni Muslim royal family. The trip comes "amid protests and other dissenting voices," the president admitted. It was reported last week that Israel's Shin Bet (domestic security agency) increased Herzog's security posture for his trip to the Gulf, following a social media campaign by locals opposed to his visit.

However, Herzog emphasized that his visit is "predominately a visit of peace." He penned a column in the Bahraini newspaper Al Ayam published in print and online Sunday discussing this point that he said was another important step in Israel's inclusion in the region for more stability and prosperity.