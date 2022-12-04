Netanyahu says he hopes Trump will condemn antisemitism

Netanyahu on Trump's meeting with West and Fuentes: 'I think it's not merely unacceptable, it's just wrong'

Israel's prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu said during an interview on Sunday that he hopes former U.S. president Donald Trump will condemn antisemitism.

While speaking with NBC's "Meet the Press," the Israeli politician was asked about his "special relationship" with Trump following the former president's November 22 meeting with far-right commentator Nick Fuentes and rapper Kanye West.

Netanyahu noted that Trump did "great things for Israel," including declaring Jerusalem as the capital of the Jewish state as well as leaving the Iran nuclear deal, which he called "disastrous."

"So he's done all these great things, and I appreciate it, and I remain appreciative," Netanyahu continued. "On this matter, on Kanye West and that other unacceptable guest... I think it's not merely unacceptable, it's just wrong."

He added that he hopes Trump "sees his way to stand out of it and condemns it."

Trump has not yet publicly condemned the antisemitic actions of either of his Mar-a-Lago guests.

Rapper West was recently suspended from Twitter for posting a photo of a swastika inside a Star of David and was previously suspended for saying he would go "death con 3" on Jewish people.

During an interview earlier this week with right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, West brought out a net and a bottle of Yoohoo chocolate milk to mock Netanyahu's name and impersonated the Israeli politician with a high-pitched voice. A day earlier, Netanyahu had spoken out against Trump's meeting, calling it a "mistake” that he hopes is not repeated.

Meanwhile, Fuentes, a prominent figure within the “alt-right,” has been labeled a "white supremacist" by the U.S. Justice Department. He has openly engaged in Holocaust denial and promoted antisemitic tropes on his podcast, which has a large following, mostly of younger men.