Analysis: Palestinian consulate in Jerusalem is dead

Biden administration wasting its time on futile effort to revive former consulate

Everybody knows.

The prospect of the U.S. State Department reopening the former consulate to the Palestinians is dead. The Netanyahu government said no. The Bennett government said no. The Lapid government said no. Netanyahu will say no again. Some of the reasoning had to do with internal Israeli politics. Some has to do with a national identity tied to Jerusalem, and an unwillingness to open the door to any Palestinian claim to the Israeli capital.

But, especially as the furthest right government in Israeli history prepares to take office, it simply isn’t happening.

The State Department remains undeterred. Last week, newly-elevated Special Representative for Palestinian Affairs Hady Amr told reporters that, “We continue to believe that reopening the consulate will put the U.S. in the best position to engage with and provide support to the Palestinian people…We’re going to continue to discuss the timeline for reopening the consulate general with our Israeli and Palestinian partners.”

Absolutely no disrespect to Amr, who is obviously being pushed from the top on this, but who is he trying to convince here?

The Palestinian Authority? Officials have told Arab media that they expect no substantive changes from the Biden administration, even with Amr’s promotion from his prior position as deputy assistant secretary of State for Israeli and Palestinian affairs. They’re finished being jerked around on this issue- and others- that the Biden campaign pledged to move on without the ability to maneuver on or the willingness on which to pick a fight.

The Israelis? As if this incoming government, of all governments, would ever agree to such a move. Bezalel Smotrich is going to oversee civilian life in the West Bank while this coalition gives permission to open a mission to the Palestinians in Jerusalem?

The Biden administration can finally admit, after the world saw for over the year that they were being played by Tehran, that now isn’t the right time to pursue nuclear talks with the Islamic Republic. But, they still can’t bring themselves to say to Ramallah that they overpromised and can’t deliver on the consulate issue.

Instead of focusing on additional aid to Palestinian hospitals, the allocation of funding through the Middle East Partnership for Peace Act, progress on the efficiency of the Allenby Bridge crossing, additional work permits for Gazans and other advancements through American involvement, the State Department actively and willingly discredits itself when its high-level diplomats offer the consulate issue as one not only alive, but viably breathing.

It was dead on arrival. And everybody knows it.

The State Department can keep talking about the dead, but in this case, it doesn’t help the living.